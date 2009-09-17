Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
September 17, 2009
1. Charlize TheronWHAT SHE WORE A dramatically draped Givenchy design with zip-front sandals and a woven minaudiere
WHERE The New York City premiere of The Burning Plain
WHY WE LOVE IT No white shoes after Labor Day? Nonsense-Theron made her miles-long legs look even longer with the addition of pale gladiator heels. Choose a chunky design to differentiate from more delicate summer sandals.
September 17, 2009
2. Leighton MeesterWHAT SHE WORE Meester paired drawstring shorts with a peek-a-boo bustier and oversize blazer
WHERE The Proenza Schouler show at N.Y.C.'s Milk Studios
September 17, 2009
3. Jennifer LopezWHAT SHE WORE Lopez went monochromatic in a formfitting blush Victoria Beckham Collection sheath, Louboutin pumps and a Salvatore Ferragamo clutch and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry
WHERE At a meeting with Nancy Pelosi in Washington D.C.
September 17, 2009
4. Blake LivelyWHAT SHE WORE Lively mixed textures, wearing a feather-embellished jacket with lace shorts and heels; she added jewelry from the Georgina Chapman for Garrard collection
WHERE The Marchesa presentation at the Chelsea Art Museum
September 17, 2009
5. Rachel McAdamsWHAT SHE WORE McAdams matched a waist-cinching belt to her draped dress with side snaps; she finished the look with caramel peep-toes
WHERE The Proenza Schouler show at N.Y.C.'s Milk Studios
