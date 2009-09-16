Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
September 16, 2009
1. Jennifer AnistonWHAT SHE WORE A sparkling silver Valentino minidress with matching gladiator heels
WHERE The Los Angeles premiere of Love Happens
WHY WE LOVE IT Aniston played up her legs in a fall-friendly ultra-short beaded design. As the mercury drops, go formal in a similar style with a high neckline and long sleeves.
September 16, 2009
2. Taylor SwiftWHAT SHE WORE Swift added matching gold heels to her prom-style brocade Rebecca Taylor minidress
WHERE Leaving the N.Y.C. studios of The View
September 16, 2009
3. Jessica AlbaWHAT SHE WORE Alba complemented her sleek, sparkling Narciso Rodriguez dress with over-the-knee boots from Brian Atwood
WHERE The Narciso Rodriguez show in Bryant Park
September 16, 2009
4. Audrey TautouWHAT SHE WORE Tautou was elegantly attired in a sequin-embellished Chanel couture dress and suede heels
WHERE The N.Y.C. premiere of Coco Before Chanel
September 16, 2009
5. Rachel BilsonWHAT SHE WORE Bilson grounded a fashion-forward Brian Reyes skirt and bolero with lace-up booties
WHERE The Brian Reyes Spring 2010 show in New York City
