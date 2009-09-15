WHAT SHE WORE An embellished chiffon dress, shoes and jewelry from Dior with a studded Jimmy Choo clutch



WHERE The Los Angeles Premiere of The Burning Plain hosted by C Magazine



WHY WE LOVE IT Ahead of the curve as usual, Theron wore a sunny dress in Spring 2010's hot color, yellow. Add extra sizzle to a mustard-hued look with warm gold accessories, like Theron's belt and bag.