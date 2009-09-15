Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
September 15, 2009
1. Charlize TheronWHAT SHE WORE An embellished chiffon dress, shoes and jewelry from Dior with a studded Jimmy Choo clutch
WHERE The Los Angeles Premiere of The Burning Plain hosted by C Magazine
WHY WE LOVE IT Ahead of the curve as usual, Theron wore a sunny dress in Spring 2010's hot color, yellow. Add extra sizzle to a mustard-hued look with warm gold accessories, like Theron's belt and bag.
-
September 15, 2009
2. Milla JovovichWHAT SHE WORE Jovovich complemented her striped Donna Karan resort dress with vintage Manolo Blahniks
WHERE The Donna Karan spring show in N.Y.C.
-
September 15, 2009
3. Kerry WashingtonWHAT SHE WORE Washington added an understated minaudiere and simple black pumps to a knockout draped Rachel Roy dress
WHERE The premiere of Mother and Child at the Toronto International Film Festival
-
September 15, 2009
4. Naomi WattsWHAT SHE WORE Watts sported a jumpsuit and zip-front booties from Stella McCartney
WHERE The premiere of Mother and Child at the Toronto International Film Festival
-
September 15, 2009
5. Jennifer GarnerWHAT SHE WORE Garner gave her tiered green Oscar de la Renta dress an edgy spin with a silver clutch, Cartier diamonds and satin and suede platforms
WHERE The Toronto International Film Festival premiere of The Invention of Lying
September 15, 20091 of 5
Charlize Theron
WHAT SHE WORE An embellished chiffon dress, shoes and jewelry from Dior with a studded Jimmy Choo clutch
WHERE The Los Angeles Premiere of The Burning Plain hosted by C Magazine
WHY WE LOVE IT Ahead of the curve as usual, Theron wore a sunny dress in Spring 2010's hot color, yellow. Add extra sizzle to a mustard-hued look with warm gold accessories, like Theron's belt and bag.
WHERE The Los Angeles Premiere of The Burning Plain hosted by C Magazine
WHY WE LOVE IT Ahead of the curve as usual, Theron wore a sunny dress in Spring 2010's hot color, yellow. Add extra sizzle to a mustard-hued look with warm gold accessories, like Theron's belt and bag.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM