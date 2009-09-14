Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
September 14, 2009
1. Taylor SwiftWHAT SHE WORE A one-shoulder silver sequin gown by Kaufmanfranco
WHERE MTV's Video Music Awards in New York City
WHY WE LOVE IT She looked perfect head-to-toe, but it was how she handled the on-stage drama that earned Swift today's top spot. The Best Female Video award winner showed that living with style is more than what you wear. Channel her grace under fire with tips from the modern girl's guide to poise and style, A Modern Girl's Guide to Etiquette: How to Get It Right in Every Situation.
September 14, 2009
2. Kristin CavallariWHAT SHE WORE Cavallari shined in a silver sequin tube dress.
WHERE MTV's Video Music Awards in New York City
September 14, 2009
3. BeyonceWHAT SHE WORE Beyonce wore a red-hot Roberto Cavalli minidress, Lorraine Schwartz jewelry and Cesare Paciotti pumps.
WHERE MTV's Video Music Awards in New York City
September 14, 2009
4. Jennifer LopezWHAT SHE WORE Lopez wore a cut-out Louis Vuitton minidress and Christian Louboutin booties.
WHERE MTV's Video Music Awards in New York City
September 14, 2009
5. Alexa ChungWHAT SHE WORE Chung wore a black and white vintage-inspired dress.
WHERE MTV's Video Music Awards in New York City
