WHAT SHE WORE A one-shoulder silver sequin gown by KaufmanfrancoWHERE MTV's Video Music Awards in New York CityWHY WE LOVE IT She looked perfect head-to-toe, but it was how she handled the on-stage drama that earned Swift today's top spot. The Best Female Video award winner showed that living with style is more than what you wear. Channel her grace under fire with tips from the modern girl's guide to poise and style, A Modern Girl's Guide to Etiquette: How to Get It Right in Every Situation.