Look of the Day
September 13, 2009
Gwen Stefani

WHAT SHE WORE A leather jacket, jumpsuit, boots and bag, all from her own line
WHERE L.A.M.B. Collection show at NY Fashion Week
WHY WE LOVE IT Stefani topped off her all-black ensemble with a blue leather jacket. For an edgier alternative to black, follow her lead and try colored leather.
September 13, 2009
Kate Hudson

WHAT SHE WORE Hudson (in head-to-toe Stella McCartney) was dressed in a black jumpsuit, platform pumps, clutch and Jack Vartanian jewelry.
WHERE The Stella McCartney store in Manhattan for Fashion's Night Out
September 13, 2009
Eva Longoria Parker

WHAT SHE WORE Parker wore a silk Marchesa gown
WHERE The Padres Conra El Cancer's Benefit Gala.
September 13, 2009
Blake Lively

WHAT SHE WORE Lively (in head-to-toe Ralph Lauren) went casual in a tweed vest, blouse and boots.
WHERE The Ralph Lauren store in Manhattan for Fashion's Night Out
September 13, 2009
Jennifer Connelly

WHAT SHE WORE Connelly wore a sexy cut-out Bottega Veneta dress and a black clutch.
WHERE The pre-party for the screening of Creation at the Toronto Film Festival.
Gwen Stefani
