September 12, 2009
1. Kate BeckinsaleWHAT SHE WORE A sequin-accented design from Christian Lacroix
WHERE The after-party for the Los Angeles premiere of Whiteout
WHY WE LOVE IT Who says navy and black don't mix? Beckinsale added black pumps to her deep blue sheath for a moody evening look. Look for a cocktail dress in both shades for maximum versatility.
September 12, 2009
2. Alexis BledelWHAT SHE WORE Bledel added lipstick-red pumps to an ensemble by Christian Siriano
WHERE The launch of Saks Fifth Avenue's new designer floor
September 12, 2009
3. Michelle MonaghanWHAT SHE WORE Monaghan selected head-to-toe J. Mendel: a brushstroke cocktail dress, statement necklace and satin gladiators
WHERE The N.Y.C. launch of the Grayce by Molly Sims jewelry collection
September 12, 2009
4. Molly SimsWHAT SHE WORE Sims topped a liquid metallic dress with a draped leather jacket and added necklaces of her own design
WHERE The N.Y.C. launch of the Grayce by Molly Sims jewelry collection
September 12, 2009
5. Blake LivelyWHAT SHE WORE Lively complemented a formfitting Victoria Beckham Collection sheath with Louboutins and a cuff and earrings from Lorraine Schwartz
WHERE The launch of Saks Fifth Avenue's new designer floor
