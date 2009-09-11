Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
September 11, 2009
1. Penelope CruzWHAT SHE WORE A draped one-shoulder RM by Roland Mouret cocktail dress and Chopard jewels
WHERE The Toronto Film Festival premiere of Broken Embraces
WHY WE LOVE IT Cruz showed off her sexy sihouette in a soft blue hue. Elongate your frame in a short asymmetrical design.
-
September 11, 2009
2. Debra MessingWHAT SHE WORE Messing chose a belted herringbone origami-inspired dress from Michael Kors
WHERE The launch of Michael Kors' Very Hollywood fragrance at Macy's in N.Y.C.'s Herald Square
-
September 11, 2009
3. Camilla BelleWHAT SHE WORE Belle (in head-to-toe Ralph Lauren) added a pink belt to a single-shoulder design
WHERE The Ralph Lauren store in Manhattan for Fashion's Night Out
-
September 11, 2009
4. Kate HudsonWHAT SHE WORE Hudson sported a strapless wool check dress from Michael Kors
WHERE The Fashion's Night Out kickoff party at Macy's in Queens, New York
-
September 11, 2009
5. Charlize TheronWHAT SHE WORE Theron selected head-to-toe Dior including a silk bustier dress
WHERE The Fashion's Night Out celebration at the New York City Dior boutique
September 11, 20091 of 5
Penelope Cruz
WHAT SHE WORE A draped one-shoulder RM by Roland Mouret cocktail dress and Chopard jewels
WHERE The Toronto Film Festival premiere of Broken Embraces
WHY WE LOVE IT Cruz showed off her sexy sihouette in a soft blue hue. Elongate your frame in a short asymmetrical design.
WHERE The Toronto Film Festival premiere of Broken Embraces
WHY WE LOVE IT Cruz showed off her sexy sihouette in a soft blue hue. Elongate your frame in a short asymmetrical design.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM