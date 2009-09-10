Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
September 10, 2009
1. Blake LivelyWHAT SHE WORE A multi-hued tiered shift with studded heels and a stack of bangles
WHERE The Anna Sui for Target collection launch at the retailer's Manhattan popup store
WHY WE LOVE IT Lively added edge to a pretty spring dress with punky accessories. Toughen up a pastel number for the fall with a little leather jacket and low booties.
-
September 10, 2009
2. Audrey TautouWHAT SHE WORE Tautou added a patent clutch and pumps to her asymmetrical draped Lanvin dress and finished the look with a floral headpiece and Ginette NY jewelry
WHERE The Los Angeles premiere of Coco Before Chanel at the Pacific Design Center
-
September 10, 2009
3. Charlize TheronWHAT SHE WORE Theron accessorized a fitted floral shirtdress with a slim silver clutch and lace-up heels
WHERE The Saks Fifth Avenue unveiling of its new third floor
-
September 10, 2009
4. Kate BeckinsaleWHAT SHE WORE Beckinsale accented her strapless Jil Sander gown with bold gold jewelry from Neil Lane
WHERE The Los Angeles premiere of Whiteout
-
September 10, 2009
5. Taraji P. HensonWHAT SHE WORE Hensen accented her Kaufman Franco nail-head studded chiffon dress with ankle-wrap sandals
WHERE The Saks Fifth Avenue unveiling of its new third floor
