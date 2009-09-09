Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
September 9, 2009
1. Freida PintoWHAT SHE WORE A sheer tiered design from Christopher Kane, a glittery clutch and patent Rupert Sanderson sandals
WHERE The GQ Men of the Year Awards in London
WHY WE LOVE IT Pinto made a skin-baring dress utterly ladylike by adding an undone updo and pared-down accessories. Try a sheer number with clean, graphic lines to avoid the lingerie-inspired look of lace.
-
September 9, 2009
2. Whitney PortWHAT SHE WORE Port added brocade heels to a thigh-skimming textured Moschino Cheap And Chic dress with a pastel bustle
WHERE The N.Y.C. premiere of The City's second season
-
September 9, 2009
3. Ginnifer GoodwinWHAT SHE WORE Goodwin paired an elaborate sequined cocktail dress from Marc Jacob's Resort collection with classic satin pumps
WHERE A screening of The September Issue at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art
-
September 9, 2009
4. Malin AkermanWHAT SHE WORE Akerman's tuxedo-inspired outfit included a ruffled camisole and fitted pencil skirt
WHERE The Los Angeles premiere of Get Schooled
-
September 9, 2009
5. Eva MendesWHAT SHE WORE Mendes played up her silver-shot Calvin Klein Collection gown with diamonds from Cartier
WHERE The GQ Men of the Year Awards in London
