WHAT SHE WORE A sheer tiered design from Christopher Kane, a glittery clutch and patent Rupert Sanderson sandals



WHERE The GQ Men of the Year Awards in London



WHY WE LOVE IT Pinto made a skin-baring dress utterly ladylike by adding an undone updo and pared-down accessories. Try a sheer number with clean, graphic lines to avoid the lingerie-inspired look of lace.