Look of the Day
September 8, 2009
1. Rachel McAdamsWHAT SHE WORE A Stella McCartney Resort design with an illusion bodice
WHERE The The Time Traveler's Wife screening at the American Film Festival in Deauville, France
WHY WE LOVE IT McAdams looked fresh and modern in a lace-topped dress with a crisp short skirt. Choose a dress with a high hemline for a fuss-free take on the fabric.
September 8, 2009
2. Audrey TautouWHAT SHE WORE Tautou contrasted her black leather skirt with a bow-bedecked lace blouse, both from Chanel
WHERE The Tokyo press conference for Coco Avant Chanel
September 8, 2009
3. Nicole KidmanWHAT SHE WORE Kidman added a lightweight cardigan to a ladylike floral dress with a prim Peter Pan collar
WHERE The U.S. Open at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens
September 8, 2009
4. Freida PintoWHAT SHE WORE Pinto paired a plush, puff-sleeve leopard top with skinny jeans and added high-shine booties, a purple clutch and a stack of bright bangles
WHERE The opening of the Liberty and Hermes pop-up shop in London
September 8, 2009
5. Eva MendesWHAT SHE WORE Mendes chose a draped satin design with a cutout bodice from Armani Prive
WHERE The premiere of Bad Lieutenant: Port of Call New Orleans at the Venice Film Festival
