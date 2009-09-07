Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
September 7, 2009
1. Charlize TheronWHAT SHE WORE Drawstring jersey pants with layered tops
WHERE Walking her dogs on a Malibu beach
WHY WE LOVE IT No need to compromise chic for comfort-Theron let a plain tank show through a sheer striped tee and added flattering yoga pants. Follow her lead and breathe easy during your Labor Day!
September 7, 2009
2. Sienna MillerWHAT SHE WORE Miller rocked a white string bikini with gold chain detailing
WHERE Snorkeling in Ibiza
September 7, 2009
3. Kristin CavallariWHAT SHE WORE Cavallari topped a chain-accented little black two-piece with a tie-dye tank
WHERE Filming The Hills on a Malibu beach
September 7, 2009
4. Whitney PortWHAT SHE WORE Port added matching sunglasses to her ruffled Brette Sandler bikini
WHERE By the shore in Miami
September 7, 2009
5. Kate MossWHAT SHE WORE Moss chose a grommet-studded little red dress as her boat-side cover-up
WHERE Boarding a yacht in Saint-Tropez, France
