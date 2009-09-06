Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
September 6, 2009
1. Eva MendesWHAT SHE WORE A polka-dot dress and pewter-accented mary janes
WHERE The Bad Lieutenant: Port of Call New Orleans photo call in Venice
WHY WE LOVE IT Mendes let her sculptured shirtdress take center stage by limiting her accessories to a slim white belt and a matching watch. Play up a tulip silhouette with a streamlined patent clutch and pumps.
-
September 6, 2009
2. RihannaWHAT SHE WORE Rihanna accessorized a tropical-print dolman dress with a chain-accented bag and gold-trimmed shoes
WHERE Exiting a Beverly Hills restaurant
-
September 6, 2009
3. Rachel BilsonWHAT SHE WORE Bilson paired low-slung wide-leg trousers with a simple tank and added a quilted bag and platform sandals
WHERE Walking in Los Angeles
-
September 6, 2009
4. Anne HathawayWHAT SHE WORE Hathaway matched her accessories to the black stripe in her three-tone dress
WHERE Shopping in West Hollywood
-
September 6, 2009
5. Ashlee SimpsonWHAT SHE WORE Simpson topped her tank and ruched skirt with a cropped leather jacket and added a patent clutch and two-tone heels
WHERE Out in N.Y.C.
