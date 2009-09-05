Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
September 5, 2009
1. Kate WalshWHAT SHE WORE A crisp one-piece with bright Lanvin leopard flats
WHERE On her way to a Los Angeles party
WHY WE LOVE IT A cute outfit only takes two pieces! Walsh looked effortlessly chic by adding punchy print flats to a neutral romper.
-
September 5, 2009
2. Kate HudsonWHAT SHE WORE Hudson topped her skinny jeans with over-the-knee suede boots and a sheer tee; she accessorized with an oversize bag and delicate dangling earrings
WHERE Walking in Manhattan
-
September 5, 2009
3. Gwen StefaniWHAT SHE WORE Stefani layered a sheer tank dress over a neon bra and striped leggings and added tri-tone shoes and a studded belt
WHERE Leaving a friend's house in Pasadena
-
September 5, 2009
4. Michelle WilliamsWHAT SHE WORE Williams added bright red sandals to her plaid shirt and denim cutoffs
WHERE Walking in her Brooklyn neighborhood
-
September 5, 2009
5. Jessica AlbaWHAT SHE WORE Alba accented her striped dress with a colorful print scarf, green Matt Bernson sandals, a straw fedora and a Gerard Darel studded bag
WHERE Out in Hollywood
September 5, 20091 of 5
Kate Walsh
WHAT SHE WORE A crisp one-piece with bright Lanvin leopard flats
WHERE On her way to a Los Angeles party
WHY WE LOVE IT A cute outfit only takes two pieces! Walsh looked effortlessly chic by adding punchy print flats to a neutral romper.
WHERE On her way to a Los Angeles party
WHY WE LOVE IT A cute outfit only takes two pieces! Walsh looked effortlessly chic by adding punchy print flats to a neutral romper.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM