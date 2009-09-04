Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
September 4, 2009
1. Eva MendesWHAT SHE WORE A tiered summer maxidress with a Jaeger-LeCoultre watch and a Bulgari clutch
WHERE The Jaeger-LeCoultre dinner for Bad Lieutenant: Port of Call New Orleans in Venice
WHY WE LOVE IT The ever-sexy Mendes revealed mere hints of skin in a long pleated dress with seductive lace insets. When selecting a similar bohemian design, give it a road test to make sure the peek-a-boo tiers only show what you intend.
-
September 4, 2009
2. Lauren ConradWHAT SHE WORE Conrad chose a vibrant floral minidress and strappy sandals
WHERE The Who What Wear book launch in West Hollywood
-
September 4, 2009
3. Demi MooreWHAT SHE WORE A textured Oscar de la Renta design with a patent belt, a satin clutch and pumps
WHERE The Los Angeles premiere of Sorority Row
-
September 4, 2009
4. Sophia BushWHAT SHE WORE Bush got retro in a '50s-inspired floral dress and simple black accessories
WHERE The CBS, CW and Showtime summer tour party in San Marino, California
-
September 4, 2009
5. Emma RobertsWHAT SHE WORE Roberts paired an embellished tank with a full skirt and added patent pumps and a zippered clutch
WHERE The Who What Wear book launch in West Hollywood
September 4, 20091 of 5
Eva Mendes
WHAT SHE WORE A tiered summer maxidress with a Jaeger-LeCoultre watch and a Bulgari clutch
WHERE The Jaeger-LeCoultre dinner for Bad Lieutenant: Port of Call New Orleans in Venice
WHY WE LOVE IT The ever-sexy Mendes revealed mere hints of skin in a long pleated dress with seductive lace insets. When selecting a similar bohemian design, give it a road test to make sure the peek-a-boo tiers only show what you intend.
WHERE The Jaeger-LeCoultre dinner for Bad Lieutenant: Port of Call New Orleans in Venice
WHY WE LOVE IT The ever-sexy Mendes revealed mere hints of skin in a long pleated dress with seductive lace insets. When selecting a similar bohemian design, give it a road test to make sure the peek-a-boo tiers only show what you intend.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM