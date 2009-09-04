WHAT SHE WORE A tiered summer maxidress with a Jaeger-LeCoultre watch and a Bulgari clutch



WHERE The Jaeger-LeCoultre dinner for Bad Lieutenant: Port of Call New Orleans in Venice



WHY WE LOVE IT The ever-sexy Mendes revealed mere hints of skin in a long pleated dress with seductive lace insets. When selecting a similar bohemian design, give it a road test to make sure the peek-a-boo tiers only show what you intend.