Look of the Day
September 3, 2009
1. Eva MendesWHAT SHE WORE A leopard Dolce & Gabbana ballgown with a bejeweled headpiece, also from the brand
WHERE The opening ceremony of the International Venice Film Festival
WHY WE LOVE IT Mendes made the most of her wild-thing gown by keeping her makeup natural and her accessories understated. Wear an animal print without looking jungle bound by adding opaque tights and classic pumps to a fitted daytime dress.
September 3, 2009
2. Olivia WildeWHAT SHE WORE Wilde accented her Escada draped minidress with Jimmy Choo platforms
WHERE The Madrid release of Escada's Desire Me fragrance
September 3, 2009
3. Melissa GeorgeWHAT SHE WORE
George chose a full-skirted floral dress, a classic trench and towering platform sandals, all from Burberry Prorsum
WHERE At the opening of Burberry's Perth, Australia store
September 3, 2009
4. Alexa ChungWHAT SHE WORE Chung dressed down a pair of silver brocade shorts with a sheer T-shirt, oversize cardigan and casual gladiator sandals
WHERE Leaving MTV's Times Square studios
September 3, 2009
5. Kate BeckinsaleWHAT SHE WORE Beckinsale added gladiator sandals and a Bally python bag to a ruffled maxidress
WHERE Walking in Beverly Hills
