WHAT SHE WORE A leopard Dolce & Gabbana ballgown with a bejeweled headpiece, also from the brand



WHERE The opening ceremony of the International Venice Film Festival



WHY WE LOVE IT Mendes made the most of her wild-thing gown by keeping her makeup natural and her accessories understated. Wear an animal print without looking jungle bound by adding opaque tights and classic pumps to a fitted daytime dress.