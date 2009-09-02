WHAT SHE WORE A deep blue embellished empire-waist dress with peep-toe pumps



WHERE The Superdraft VIP party at the PURE nightclub in Las Vegas



WHY WE LOVE IT Sims nailed the '90s tough-but-girly look in a grommet-studded baby-doll dress. Skip the Docs and toughen up a sweet high-waist dress with very now platform booties.