Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
September 2, 2009
1. Molly SimsWHAT SHE WORE A deep blue embellished empire-waist dress with peep-toe pumps
WHERE The Superdraft VIP party at the PURE nightclub in Las Vegas
WHY WE LOVE IT Sims nailed the '90s tough-but-girly look in a grommet-studded baby-doll dress. Skip the Docs and toughen up a sweet high-waist dress with very now platform booties.
-
September 2, 2009
2. Katy PerryWHAT SHE WORE Perry chose a star-print single-shoulder jumpsuit and a chunky charm bracelet
WHERE At her Hollywood Palladium concert
-
September 2, 2009
3. Jessica LowndesWHAT SHE WORE Lowndes got goth in an all-black minidress with a lace overlay, paired with platform booties
WHERE The 90210 season two premiere event in Hollywood
-
September 2, 2009
4. Katherine HeiglWHAT SHE WORE Heigl belted a tiered silk sheath and finished the look with ballet flats and a playful floral headband
WHERE Leaving a Hollywood party
-
September 2, 2009
5. Victoria BeckhamWHAT SHE WORE Beckham added an oversize clutch and peep-toe platforms to her draped jersey dress
WHERE Outside son Romeo's L.A. birthday dinner
