Look of the Day
September 1, 2009
1. Rumer WillisWHAT SHE WORE A fitted Zac Posen sheath, Irit diamond earrings and black patent Sergio Rossi pumps
WHERE Outside the Late Show studios in New York City
WHY WE LOVE IT Willis channeled Mad Men-era sex appeal in a sophisticated little white dress with cutouts at the shoulders. If you don't have Rumer's perfect figure, choose a design with an empire waist and fuller skirt-you'll still get all the benefits of playing peekaboo without feeling on display.
September 1, 2009
2. Venus WilliamsWHAT SHE WORE Williams chose a one-piece with a ruffled bodice and added black suede pumps
WHERE The US Open USTA Player Party at N.Y.C.'s Skyline Studios
September 1, 2009
3. Coco RochaWHAT SHE WORE Rocha accented a draped Grecian-style design with studded gladiator sandals
WHERE The USTA Serves OPENing Gala in New York City
September 1, 2009
4. Olivia PalermoWHAT SHE WORE Palermo grounded her flyaway chiffon dress from Diane von Furstenberg with chunky platform sandals
WHERE The US Open USTA Player Party at N.Y.C.'s Skyline Studios
September 1, 2009
5. Kylie MinogueWHAT SHE WORE Minogue paired a layered jersey dress with lavender suede booties
WHERE Running errands in London
