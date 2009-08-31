Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
August 31, 2009
1. Emmy RossumWHAT SHE WORE A bejeweled Temperley London dress, along with a braided belt, slim clutch and strappy sandals
WHERE The US Open USTA Player Party at Skyline Studios in New York City
WHY WE LOVE IT Rossum complemented her diaphanous chiffon design with metallic accessories. Add weight to a flyaway warm-weather dress with a dark-toned chunky belt and cutout sandals-add matching tights when the mercury drops.
August 31, 2009
2. Tyra BanksWHAT SHE WORE Banks picked up an award in a single-shoulder Rachel Roy dress worn with bold cuffs by Subversive for Rachel Roy and Manolo Blahnik pumps, also created for the designer
WHERE The Daytime Emmy Awards
August 31, 2009
3. Jennie Garth
WHAT SHE WORE Garth was a retro beauty in a flame-red Issa dress, accessorized with diamonds and a mirrored minaudiere
WHERE The Daytime Emmy Awards
August 31, 2009
4. Rumer WillisWHAT SHE WORE Willis added Irit earrings, an Yvel ring and towering Fendi shoes to a rose-hued dress from Zac Posen
WHERE The London photo call for Sorority Row
August 31, 2009
5. AnnaLynne McCord
WHAT SHE WORE McCord accessorized her tulle Camilla and Marc minidress with a neon zippered Rebecca Minkoff clutch, a La Mer Collections wrap watch, a CC Skye ring and bright peep-toe heels from Jessica Simpson
WHERE The Los Angeles launch party for Nylon's latest issue
