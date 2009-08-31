WHAT SHE WORE A bejeweled Temperley London dress, along with a braided belt, slim clutch and strappy sandals



WHERE The US Open USTA Player Party at Skyline Studios in New York City



WHY WE LOVE IT Rossum complemented her diaphanous chiffon design with metallic accessories. Add weight to a flyaway warm-weather dress with a dark-toned chunky belt and cutout sandals-add matching tights when the mercury drops.