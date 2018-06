WHAT SHE WORE A sheer Calypso maxidress accessorized with flip-flops and a FEED 2 bagWHERE Walking to the N.Y.C. set of The BountyWHY WE LOVE IT Aniston brought California cool to Queens in a beachy print dress worn with a pair of pendants. Toast the last warm days of summer in your favorite breezy dress and hippie chic necklace.