Look of the Day
August 30, 2009
1. Jennifer AnistonWHAT SHE WORE A sheer Calypso maxidress accessorized with flip-flops and a FEED 2 bag
WHERE Walking to the N.Y.C. set of The Bounty
WHY WE LOVE IT Aniston brought California cool to Queens in a beachy print dress worn with a pair of pendants. Toast the last warm days of summer in your favorite breezy dress and hippie chic necklace.
August 30, 2009
2. Ashley GreeneWHAT SHE WORE Greene added standout accessories to her jeans and oxford shirt: a bold purple hobo bag and slouchy suede boots
WHERE Strolling in Vancouver
August 30, 2009
3. Taylor SwiftWHAT SHE WORE Swift paired her French Connection embroidered dress with classic Louboutin pumps
WHERE Leaving her N.Y.C. hotel
August 30, 2009
4. Hilary DuffWHAT SHE WORE Duff accented her Genetic jeans and tee with K. Jacques sandals and a colorful scarf
WHERE On the N.Y.C. set of Gossip Girl
August 30, 2009
5. Blake LivelyWHAT SHE WORE Lively brightened up her jersey tank dress with a paisley scarf, Chanel bag and an oversize cuff
WHERE Walking in Manhattan
