Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
August 29, 2009
1. RihannaWHAT SHE WORE Camel harem pants and a double-breasted vest with leopard Louboutin pumps
WHERE Leaving a Times Square office building
WHY WE LOVE IT Rihanna gave showing some skin a sophisticated spin by pairing her cropped top with silky tapered trousers. Try a high-waisted skirt with a short shirt for a different take on the look.
-
August 29, 2009
2. Sienna MillerWHAT SHE WORE Miller accessorized her patterned jersey dress with yellow Havaianas, clear Benjamin sunnies and a Prada bag
WHERE Outside the Café Gitane in New York City
-
August 29, 2009
3. Sarah Jessica ParkerWHAT SHE WORE Parker made a simple black sundress pop with a coral quilted bag and T-strap shoes
WHERE Walking in Manhattan's West Village
-
August 29, 2009
4. Gwen StefaniWHAT SHE WORE Stefani layered a sheer asymmetrical top over a neon-yellow bra and shiny leggings and added a L.A.M.B. zippered clutch and three-toned sandals
WHERE Gavin Rossdale's L.A. concert
-
August 29, 2009
5. Shenae GrimesWHAT SHE WORE Grimes topped her tiered floral dress with a motorcycle jacket and added lace tights, platform sandals and a quilted bag
WHERE A West Hollywood launch party for Nylon
August 29, 2009
