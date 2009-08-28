Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
August 28, 2009
1. Leslie MannWHAT SHE WORE A patterned chiffon Jason Wu dress from the Resort 2010 collection with caramel-colored accessories
WHERE The Madrid premiere of Funny People
WHY WE LOVE IT Mann's flirty minidress was a modern take on the peasant silhouette. Add tights and knee-high boots to a bohemian chiffon number for a fall-ready look.
-
August 28, 2009
2. RihannaWHAT SHE WORE Rihanna upgraded her cutoffs and tank with bronze peep-toe oxfords and a copper beaded necklace from Fiona Paxton
WHERE Outside the Bowery Hotel in New York City
-
August 28, 2009
3. Venus WilliamsWHAT SHE WORE Williams chose a vibrant purple sheath and patent pumps
WHERE Ringing the closing bell at the New York Stock Exchange
-
August 28, 2009
4. Nicky HiltonWHAT SHE WORE Hilton complemented a pleated strapless cocktail dress with studded Louboutins
WHERE The Los Angeles premiere of The Final Destination
-
August 28, 2009
5. Maria SharapovaWHAT SHE WORE Sharapova accented a mosaic-print minidress from Elie Saab with boots and a clutch from her Cole Haan collection
WHERE The New York City unveiling of her accessories collaboration with Cole Haan
August 28, 20091 of 5
Leslie Mann
WHAT SHE WORE A patterned chiffon Jason Wu dress from the Resort 2010 collection with caramel-colored accessories
WHERE The Madrid premiere of Funny People
WHY WE LOVE IT Mann's flirty minidress was a modern take on the peasant silhouette. Add tights and knee-high boots to a bohemian chiffon number for a fall-ready look.
WHERE The Madrid premiere of Funny People
WHY WE LOVE IT Mann's flirty minidress was a modern take on the peasant silhouette. Add tights and knee-high boots to a bohemian chiffon number for a fall-ready look.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM