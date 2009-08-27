Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
August 27, 2009
1. Sandra BullockWHAT SHE WORE A multi-hued Lanvin cocktail dress with ankle-zip booties
WHERE The Los Angeles premiere of All About Steve
WHY WE LOVE IT Bullock was both pretty and avant-garde in a pleated, asymmetrical design. For a similar look, choose a top with shirred details and pair with a classic mini or skinny jeans.
-
August 27, 2009
2. Ali LarterWHAT SHE WORE Larter accented her draped, sea-foam sheath with a silver box clutch and delicate sandals
WHERE The FEED Health Backpack event in Santa Monica, hosted by Kenneth Cole Awearness
-
August 27, 2009
3. Shenae GrimesWHAT SHE WORE Grimes added shine to little black dress with a patent belt, lace-up oxfords and a chunky beaded cuff
WHERE The FEED Health Backpack event in Santa Monica, hosted by Kenneth Cole Awearness
-
August 27, 2009
4. Michelle TrachtenbergWHAT SHE WORE Trachtenberg paired a chain-trimmed tank with lace-patterned leggings, two-tone patent sandals and a satin clutch
WHERE The N.Y.C. fragrance launch for Diesel's Only the Brave
-
August 27, 2009
5. Anne HecheWHAT SHE WORE Heche chose a flutter-sleeve Catherine Malandrino dress with zipper trim, accessorized with patent peep-toes, and diamonds from Martin Katz
WHERE Outside the N.Y.C. studios of the Late Show with David Letterman
