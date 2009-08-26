Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
August 26, 2009
1. Eva Longoria ParkerWHAT SHE WORE An open-back sheath from Gustavo Cadile and peep-toe Louboutins
WHERE The ALMA Awards nomination press conference held at Beso in L.A.
WHY WE LOVE IT Longoria Parker set off her summer tan in an ivory beaded design. Post Labor Day, add contrast to a simple white sheath with opaque tights in black or dark purple.
-
August 26, 2009
2. Maria SharapovaWHAT SHE WORE Sharapova showed off her legs in a leopard-print dress and high-heeled booties and added Tiffany & Co. gems
WHERE A party in the tennis player's honor hosted by Tiffany & Co. and InStyle at N.Y.C.'s Cooper Square Hotel
-
August 26, 2009
3. Mary-Louise ParkerWHAT SHE WORE Parker combined colors, adding light blue sandals to a moss-green single-shoulder dress
WHERE Outside the Late Show studios in N.Y.C.
-
August 26, 2009
4. Leslie MannWHAT SHE WORE Mann accented her textured zip-front Marni minidress with black tights and booties
WHERE The Berlin photo call for Funny People
-
August 26, 2009
5. Blake LivelyWHAT SHE WORE Lively celebrated her birthday in a flirty beaded tank dress from Kate Moss for Topshop and sexy sandals
WHERE A Tiffany & Co. and InStyle hosted party in honor of Maria Sharapova at the Cooper Square Hotel in N.Y.C.
