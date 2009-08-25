Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
August 25, 2009
1. Mila KunisWHAT SHE WORE A shimmering Matthew Williamson design with patent pumps and a whimsical cuff
WHERE The Los Angeles premiere of Extract
WHY WE LOVE IT Kunis perfectly accessorized her pearlescent brocade dress with art nouveau-inspired jewelry that complemented without overwhelming. When wearing an ornate design, limit your accessories to a single bold piece.
August 25, 2009
2. Leslie MannWHAT SHE WORE Mann paired a textured pencil skirt with a raw-edged ruffled top and Amrapali jewelry
WHERE The London photo call for Funny People
August 25, 2009
3. Jessica StroupWHAT SHE WORE Stroup accented her deco-inspired sequined Notte by Marchesa minidress with gold-trimmed black booties
WHERE The Hollywood premiere Extract
August 25, 2009
4. Anna PaquinWHAT SHE WORE Paquin added peep-toe pumps to her formfitting Herve L. Leroux dress
WHERE A West Hollywood celebration of the True Blood star's Nylon cover
August 25, 2009
5. Emma RobertsWHAT SHE WORE Roberts rolled up the sleeves on a classic tee and added a simple black miniskirt, accessorizing with an oversize belt, gladiator sandals and a chain necklace
WHERE Nylon Magazine's Hollywood issue launch
