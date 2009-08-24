WHAT SHE WORE A silk cowl-neck Jenni Kayne design with an embellished belt, patent clutch, Siera jewelry and cutout sandals



WHERE] The Melrose Place launch party in Los Angeles



WHY WE LOVE IT Stroup's boldly-hued minidress set off her dark hair and bright blue eyes. A simple colorful tunic can go double (or even triple!) duty when layered over leggings or skinny jeans.