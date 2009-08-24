Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
August 24, 2009
1. Jessica StroupWHAT SHE WORE A silk cowl-neck Jenni Kayne design with an embellished belt, patent clutch, Siera jewelry and cutout sandals
WHERE] The Melrose Place launch party in Los Angeles
WHY WE LOVE IT Stroup's boldly-hued minidress set off her dark hair and bright blue eyes. A simple colorful tunic can go double (or even triple!) duty when layered over leggings or skinny jeans.
-
August 24, 2009
2. Kate WalshWHAT SHE WORE Walsh complemented her latticework-accented trapeze dress with mesh sandals
WHERE The OCEANA SeaChange benefit in Laguna Beach, California
-
August 24, 2009
3. Ashlee SimpsonWHAT SHE WORE Simpson rocked a zebra-stripe Elise Overland minidress with stacks of Loree Rodkin bangles, a cummerbund belt, D&G clutch and patent platforms
WHERE The Melrose Place launch party in Los Angeles
-
August 24, 2009
4. Jessica LucasWHAT SHE WORE Lucas accessorized a black leather Ina Soltani design with gladiator sandals and a cocktail ring
WHERE The Melrose Place launch party in Los Angeles
-
August 24, 2009
5. Taylor SwiftWHAT SHE WORE Swift paired aqua peep-toe pumps with a blue strapless dress with a cutwork lace overlay
WHERE At the Radio One studios in London
August 24, 20091 of 5
Jessica Stroup
WHAT SHE WORE A silk cowl-neck Jenni Kayne design with an embellished belt, patent clutch, Siera jewelry and cutout sandals
WHERE] The Melrose Place launch party in Los Angeles
WHY WE LOVE IT Stroup's boldly-hued minidress set off her dark hair and bright blue eyes. A simple colorful tunic can go double (or even triple!) duty when layered over leggings or skinny jeans.
WHERE] The Melrose Place launch party in Los Angeles
WHY WE LOVE IT Stroup's boldly-hued minidress set off her dark hair and bright blue eyes. A simple colorful tunic can go double (or even triple!) duty when layered over leggings or skinny jeans.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM