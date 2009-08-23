Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
August 23, 2009
1. Eva Longoria ParkerWHAT SHE WORE Wide-leg white trousers with a beige blazer, espadrilles and a Gustto bag
WHERE Lunching in Los Angeles
WHY WE LOVE IT Longoria Parker's light-toned layers set off her bronzed glow. Guard your bright white pants from spills by tossing a bleach pen into your favorite summer tote.
August 23, 2009
2. Diane KrugerWHAT SHE WORE Kruger paired rugged n.d.c. boots with a mini-floral dress from Kimchi Blue and added a classic Chanel bag
WHERE Outside M.T.V.'s studios in Times Square
August 23, 2009
3. Sophia BushWHAT SHE WORE Bush pulled together her tank and boyfriend jeans with a gold pendant necklace, a quilted bag and gladiators
WHERE At Laguardia Airport in New York City
August 23, 2009
4. Jessica BielWHAT SHE WORE Biel dressed up her distressed jeans and motorcycle jacket with a Louis Vuitton scarf, a Prada bag and tie-dye flats
WHERE Checking in at LAX
August 23, 2009
5. Emmanuelle ChriquiWHAT SHE WORE Chriqui layered a blazer over a sheer tank and cutoff jean skirt and finished her look with a cobalt clutch and cutout sandals
WHERE The Cinema Society and Hugo Boss screening of Inglourious Basterds in N.Y.C.
