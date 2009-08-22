Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
August 22, 2009
1. Gwen StefaniWHAT SHE WORE An asymmetrical T-shirt over harem pants with Louboutin heels and a blue shoulder bag
WHERE Having lunch in West Hollywood
WHY WE LOVE IT Stefani added cool-girl sex appeal to harem pants with a sheer tee over a bright blue bra. Get the look without baring all by wearing a neon tank under a burnout T-shirt.
2. Renee ZellwegerWHAT SHE WORE Zellweger gave her Carolina Herrera dress a punch of color with an Hermes Birkin bag WHERE Outside the Good Morning America studios in Times Square
3. BeyonceWHAT SHE WORE Knowles accessorized her formfitting Herve Leger by Max Azria bandage dress with an embellished clutch, fringed sandals and diamonds
WHERE Exiting her yacht in Croatia
4. Whitney PortWHAT SHE WORE Port dressed down her embroidered tunic dress with a pair of Converse
WHERE Shopping in N.Y.C.'s Soho neighborhood
5. Agyness DeynWHAT SHE WORE Deyn layered a plaid romper over a striped tank and added a neon and gray handbag and a matching cuff
WHERE Lunching in N.Y.C.
