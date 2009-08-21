Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
August 21, 2009
1. Ashlee SimpsonWHAT SHE WORE A Jill Stuart romper with a Dolce & Gabbana clutch, a Siera cocktail ring and Brian Atwood pumps
WHERE The InStyle Summer Soiree at the London Hotel in West Hollywood
WHY WE LOVE IT Simpson was a modern-day screen siren in a satin bustier one-piece worn with piled-on pearls. Upgrade your favorite summer short-alls with a stack of luxe looking necklaces.
August 21, 2009
2. Renee ZellwegerWHAT SHE WORE Zellweger sported a bright blue silk faille cocktail dress from Carolina Herrera
WHERE Outside the N.Y.C. studios of Late Show with David Letterman
August 21, 2009
3. Cate BlanchettWHAT SHE WORE Blanchett accessorized a simple black satin dress with a chunky enamel necklace, peep-toe booties and a studded clutch
WHERE The Audi LightHouse launch in Sydney
August 21, 2009
4. Jennifer MorrisonWHAT SHE WORE
Morrison accented her bright Sonia Rykiel strapless dress with a Raven Kauffman Couture clutch and an eye-popping cocktail ring
WHERE The InStyle Summer Soiree at the London Hotel in West Hollywood
August 21, 2009
5. Cat DeeleyWHAT SHE WORE Deeley added Mulberry sandals to a lace dress from Jaeger
WHERE The InStyle Summer Soiree at the London Hotel in West Hollywood
