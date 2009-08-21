WHAT SHE WORE A Jill Stuart romper with a Dolce & Gabbana clutch, a Siera cocktail ring and Brian Atwood pumps



WHERE The InStyle Summer Soiree at the London Hotel in West Hollywood



WHY WE LOVE IT Simpson was a modern-day screen siren in a satin bustier one-piece worn with piled-on pearls. Upgrade your favorite summer short-alls with a stack of luxe looking necklaces.