Look of the Day
August 20, 2009
1. Sienna MillerWHAT SHE WORE An ultra-short Thakoon design with gold Jimmy Choos, a oxidized silver clutch from Bottega Veneta and statement earrings from Erickson Beamon
WHERE The N.Y.C. premiere of The September Issue at the Museum of Modern Art
WHY WE LOVE IT Miller gave her pastel mini an exotic edge with metallic accessories, including shoulder-dusting earrings. A soft summer dress can span seasons when worn with weighty earrings and wicked heels.
August 20, 2009
2. Diane KrugerWHAT SHE WORE Kruger added flat spectators to a bow-bedecked little black dress with an asymmetrical neckline
WHERE Outside the NY Pix studios in New York City
August 20, 2009
3. Renee ZellwegerWHAT SHE WORE Zellweger showed off her legs in a vibrant persimmon Carolina Herrera dress, accessorized with a Fred Leighton ring
WHERE The N.Y.C. premiere of The September Issue at the Museum of Modern Art
August 20, 2009
4. Chanel ImanWHAT SHE WORE Iman added heavy jewelry, including a statement necklace and a stack of bangles, to a sculptural ribbed dress with a bell-shaped skirt
WHERE The N.Y.C. premiere of The September Issue at the Museum of Modern Art
August 20, 2009
5. Hilary RhodaWHAT SHE WORE Rhoda paired a watercolor-print halter dress by Rachel Roy with patterned Rachel Roy for Manolo Blahnik sandals
WHERE The N.Y.C. premiere of The September Issue at the Museum of Modern Art
