WHAT SHE WORE An ultra-short Thakoon design with gold Jimmy Choos, a oxidized silver clutch from Bottega Veneta and statement earrings from Erickson Beamon



WHERE The N.Y.C. premiere of The September Issue at the Museum of Modern Art



WHY WE LOVE IT Miller gave her pastel mini an exotic edge with metallic accessories, including shoulder-dusting earrings. A soft summer dress can span seasons when worn with weighty earrings and wicked heels.