August 19, 2009
1. Renee ZellwegerWHAT SHE WORE A single-shoulder Carolina Herrera design with a beaded belt and a Fred Leighton diamond ring
WHERE The New York City premiere of My One and Only
WHY WE LOVE IT Zellweger let her embellished dress take center stage by limiting her accessories to pointy-toe nude pumps and a single cocktail ring. A statement ring is a sophisticated way to accent an ornate after-dark design without detracting from any built-in bling.
August 19, 2009
2. Sienna MillerWHAT SHE WORE Miller sported a pleated skirt from her own line, Twenty8Twelve along with a striped tank, lace-up oxfords, a beaded necklace and a Prada bag
WHERE Strolling in New York City
August 19, 2009
3. Christina ApplegateWHAT SHE WORE Applegate paired a retro-style hot-pink top with a black pencil skirt and patent pumps
WHERE Outside the Manhattan studios of Good Morning America
August 19, 2009
4. Julia StilesWHAT SHE WORE Stiles added flat metallic sandals to her little white Osklen bubble dress
WHERE The Cinema Society and Hugo Boss screening of Inglourious Basterds in N.Y.C.
August 19, 2009
5. Diane KrugerWHAT SHE WORE Kruger complemented her embellished little black dress from Chanel with Jimmy Choo mary janes.
WHERE The Late Show studios in N.Y.C.
