Look of the Day
August 18, 2009
1. Diane KrugerWHAT SHE WORE Kruger worked one of fall’s hottest trends in a beaded top and sequined skirt by Miu Miu.
WHERE The N.Y.C. screening of Inglourious Basterds
WHY WE LOVE IT Kruger’s sparkly night-out outfit looks chic thanks to delicate jewelry and a classic red lip. Keep embellished ensembles looking sophisticated like Kruger's by sticking with subtle accessories and accentuating only one facial feature with bold-colored makeup.
August 18, 2009
2. Michelle MonaghanWHAT SHE WORE Monaghan rocked an '80s-inspired Rachel Roy dress with nude sandals and a bold cuff
WHERE The N.Y.C screening of Inglourious Basterds
August 18, 2009
3. Renee ZellwegerWHAT SHE WORE Zellweger paired a silver Carolina Herrera shift dress with coordinating gladiator heels
WHERE The East Hampton screening of My One And Only
August 18, 2009
4. Melissa GeorgeWHAT SHE WORE George wore a bold red dress with a skinny belt, a chain-strap bag and peep-toe pumps
WHERE The N.Y.C screening of Inglourious Basterds
August 18, 2009
5. Emma RobertsWHAT SHE WORE The stylish star wore stovepipe jeans with a ruffled top, a shrunken blazer and round-toe pumps
WHERE The N.Y.C screening of Inglourious Basterds
