WHAT SHE WORE Kruger worked one of fall’s hottest trends in a beaded top and sequined skirt by Miu Miu.



WHERE The N.Y.C. screening of Inglourious Basterds



WHY WE LOVE IT Kruger’s sparkly night-out outfit looks chic thanks to delicate jewelry and a classic red lip. Keep embellished ensembles looking sophisticated like Kruger's by sticking with subtle accessories and accentuating only one facial feature with bold-colored makeup.