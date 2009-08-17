Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
August 17, 2009
1. Leslie MannWHAT SHE WORE A graphic print Oscar de la Renta dress, Siera jewelry and black round-toe platform pumps
WHERE The L.A. premiere of her new film Shorts
WHY WE LOVE IT Mann's dress looked classic, yet modern thanks to its edgy pattern and her super-high platforms. Take a cue from the actress and trade your LBD for a flattering, full-skirted frock in an anything-but-boring print.
2. Jenna DewanWHAT SHE WORE Jenna Dewan wore a silk dress in a pastel yellow with white, sparkly pumps
WHERE At the L.A. Premiere of Legally Blonde The Musical
3. Rumer WillisWHAT SHE WORE Rumer Willis paired a metallic sequined minidress with modern mary janes and gold bangles
WHERE In Las Vegas for her birthday party at TAO
4. RihannaWHAT SHE WORE Rihanna paired cotton harem pants with a zebra-striped tank, pointed-toe pumps and look-at-me hoops
WHERE Arriving at L.A.X. airport
5. Victoria BeckhamWHAT SHE WORE Victoria Beckham wore a navy and black shift from her own collection with over-size sunglasses, a mens-style gold watch and navy platform pumps
WHERE At the American Idol auditions in Boston
