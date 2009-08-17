WHAT SHE WORE A graphic print Oscar de la Renta dress, Siera jewelry and black round-toe platform pumps



WHERE The L.A. premiere of her new film Shorts



WHY WE LOVE IT Mann's dress looked classic, yet modern thanks to its edgy pattern and her super-high platforms. Take a cue from the actress and trade your LBD for a flattering, full-skirted frock in an anything-but-boring print.