Look of the Day
August 16, 2009
1. Diane KrugerWHAT SHE WORE A full-skirted Opening Ceremony dress with woven flats
WHERE Leaving the N.Y.C. studios of Live with Regis and Kelly
WHY WE LOVE IT With its classic silhouette and textured fabric, Kruger's little white dress could be worn well past Labor Day. Select a design in a heavy woven fabric for a season-spanning shift.
August 16, 2009
2. Anna PaquinWHAT SHE WORE Paquin paired a classic striped T-shirt with a black miniskirt and silver flats
WHERE Walking her dogs in L.A.
August 16, 2009
3. Malin AkermanWHAT SHE WORE Akerman layered a brown leather jacket over a lace-edged camisole and dark-wash jeans
WHERE Dining out in Beverly Hills
August 16, 2009
4. Jennifer LopezWHAT SHE WORE Lopez traveled stylishly in a graphic Diane von Furstenberg maxidress
WHERE Arriving at the Nice airport
August 16, 2009
5. Leighton MeesterWHAT SHE WORE Meester added a satin top to skinny jeans and accessorized with a bright paisley scarf, platform boots and a leather duffle
WHERE At the LAX airport
