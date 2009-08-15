Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
August 15, 2009
1. BeyonceWHAT SHE WORE A McQ by Alexander McQueen bubble dress with Giuseppe Zanotti booties
WHERE Exiting an N.Y.C. restaurant
WHY WE LOVE IT Beyonce was pretty in punk, adding multi-zipper boots and a chain necklace to her safety pin-print dress. Try a feminine design embellished with edgy hardware for a similar take on the style.
-
August 15, 2009
2. Rachel BilsonWHAT SHE WORE Bilson paired a Rogan for Target romper with classic black flats
WHERE Walking in Hollywood
-
August 15, 2009
3. RihannaWHAT SHE WORE Rihanna belted a plaid shirt over cutoffs and added gray booties
WHERE The Rocawear 10th Anniversary party in New York City
-
August 15, 2009
4. Elle MacphersonWHAT SHE WORE Macpherson accessorized a print tee and baggy boyfriend jeans with a Western belt buckle and unadorned thongs.
WHERE Strolling to the set in N.Y.C.
-
August 15, 2009
5. Halle BerryWHAT SHE WORE Berry accessorized her striped halter dress from BCBG Max Azria with a shimmery gray bag and silver flip flops
WHERE Lunching in L.A.
