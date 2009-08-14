WHAT SHE WORE

A white floral shirtdress paired with a studded leather belt, Melinda Maria jewelry, a leopard print tote and gladiator heels



WHERE Visiting the QVC headquarters in West Chester, PA



WHY WE LOVE IT Deeley put an eclectic spin on her sweet day dress by adding a studded belt and leopard-print tote. Take a cue from reality TV host and wear bold, edgy pieces with a feminine dress for a purposefully mismatched look.