Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
August 14, 2009
1. Cat DeeleyWHAT SHE WORE
A white floral shirtdress paired with a studded leather belt, Melinda Maria jewelry, a leopard print tote and gladiator heels
WHERE Visiting the QVC headquarters in West Chester, PA
WHY WE LOVE IT Deeley put an eclectic spin on her sweet day dress by adding a studded belt and leopard-print tote. Take a cue from reality TV host and wear bold, edgy pieces with a feminine dress for a purposefully mismatched look.
-
August 14, 2009
2. Alexis BledelWHAT SHE WORE Bledel wore a navy draped Sachin and Babi for Ankasa dress trimmed in embellished black panels with peep-toe slingbacks and a studded clutch
WHERE At the Post Grad screening party in Los Angeles
-
August 14, 2009
3. AnnaLynne McCordWHAT SHE WORE The 90210 star wore a sunny yellow tee with white stovepipe jeans laden with zippers, adding round-toe pumps and silver dog tags for a finishing touch
WHERE At an AcneHeroes.com event in New York City
-
August 14, 2009
4. Rachel McAdamsWHAT SHE WORE McAdams paired a retro-style dress with pointed-toe pumps and complemented her look with a classic chignon and bold red lips
WHERE On The Daily Show With Jon Stewart in New York City
-
August 14, 2009
5. Victoria BeckhamWHAT SHE WORE Beckham wore a peplum-waist red dress from her own collection, with sky-high red platforms and a black lace headband
WHERE At the American Idol auditions in Boston
August 14, 20091 of 5
Cat Deeley
WHAT SHE WORE
A white floral shirtdress paired with a studded leather belt, Melinda Maria jewelry, a leopard print tote and gladiator heels
WHERE Visiting the QVC headquarters in West Chester, PA
WHY WE LOVE IT Deeley put an eclectic spin on her sweet day dress by adding a studded belt and leopard-print tote. Take a cue from reality TV host and wear bold, edgy pieces with a feminine dress for a purposefully mismatched look.
A white floral shirtdress paired with a studded leather belt, Melinda Maria jewelry, a leopard print tote and gladiator heels
WHERE Visiting the QVC headquarters in West Chester, PA
WHY WE LOVE IT Deeley put an eclectic spin on her sweet day dress by adding a studded belt and leopard-print tote. Take a cue from reality TV host and wear bold, edgy pieces with a feminine dress for a purposefully mismatched look.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM