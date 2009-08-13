Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
August 13, 2009
1. Rachel McAdamsWHAT SHE WORE A draped jersey design from Emilio Pucci with Louboutin pumps
WHERE
The N.Y.C. premiere of The Time Traveler's Wife
WHY WE LOVE IT McAdams put a sexy spin on the Dynasty look in a strong-shouldered dress with a low neckline. To try the '80s silhouette (without resembling Krystle Carrington), choose a dress that has clean lines as well as shoulder pads.
August 13, 2009
2. Rihanna
WHAT SHE WORE Rihanna added Giuseppe Zanotti for Balmain sandals to a floral print Rag & Bone dress with faux-leather insets
WHERE Shopping in New York City
August 13, 2009
3. Maria MenounosWHAT SHE WORE Menounos complemented her Alice + Olivia dress with strappy buckled heels and a statement necklace
WHERE The Alice + Olivia dinner held at their store in the Malibu Lumber Yard
August 13, 2009
4. Courteney CoxWHAT SHE WORE Cox paired a blush-hued top with a pewter leather skirt and finished the look with bow-topped lilac sandals
WHERE The Disney ABC Television cocktail party
August 13, 2009
5. Nicky HiltonWHAT SHE WORE Hilton gave her neon floral dress edge with studded pumps and a chain bag
WHERE The Brent Bolthouse photography show at the Svedka Vodka Playground 2033 in Hollywood
