WHAT SHE WORE A draped jersey design from Emilio Pucci with Louboutin pumpsWHEREThe N.Y.C. premiere of The Time Traveler's WifeWHY WE LOVE IT McAdams put a sexy spin on the Dynasty look in a strong-shouldered dress with a low neckline. To try the '80s silhouette (without resembling Krystle Carrington), choose a dress that has clean lines as well as shoulder pads.