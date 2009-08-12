Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
August 12, 2009
1. Eva Longoria ParkerWHAT SHE WORE An embellished jersey dress from Reem Acra and YSL platforms
WHERE A luncheon for the Hollywood Foreign Press Association
WHY WE LOVE IT Longoria Parker complemented her gorgeously embroidered dress with ultra-simple shiny pumps. Keep your patent shoes at maximum sheen by buffing with mineral oil or petroleum jelly.
-
August 12, 2009
2. Kerry WashingtonWHAT SHE WORE Washington added snakeskin pumps and a box clutch to her blush-pink Camillia and Marc halter dress
WHERE A luncheon for the Hollywood Foreign Press Association
-
August 12, 2009
3. Evan Rachel WoodWHAT SHE WORE Wood accessorized her Gucci polka-dot minidress with Neil Lane jewelry and Jimmy Choos
WHERE A luncheon for the Hollywood Foreign Press Association
-
August 12, 2009
4. Emmy RossumWHAT SHE WORE Rossum accented her Carolina Herrera jacquard sheath with Neil Lane amethyst and diamond jewelry and Jimmy Choo sandals
WHERE A luncheon for the Hollywood Foreign Press Association
-
August 12, 2009
5. FergieWHAT SHE WORE Fergie matched her silver sandals to her metallic peplum dress
WHERE L.A. launch of new Black Eyed Peas label, Apl.de.Ap New Jeepney
