Look of the Day
August 11, 2009
1. Diane KrugerWHAT SHE WORE A Versace Atelier minidress embroidered with crystal-topped black glass fringe and a Versace clutch and shoes
WHERE The Los Angeles premiere of Inglourious Basterds
WHY WE LOVE IT Kruger got edgy on the red carpet in a standout sculptural design. When choosing textured or fringed dress, follow her lead and go with a high hemline that will show off your legs while you rock a new shape.
August 11, 2009
2. Victoria BeckhamWHAT SHE WORE Beckham accessorized a dress from her own Victoria Beckham Collection line with Emporio Armani heels
WHERE The Denver, Colorado American Idol auditions
August 11, 2009
3. Demi MooreWHAT SHE WORE Moore accented her leopard print Christian Dior dress with gold Bally peep-toes
WHERE The Hamptons premiere of Spread
August 11, 2009
4. Christina RicciWHAT SHE WORE Ricci added Louboutin pumps and a simple clutch to her curve-hugging red T-shirt dress
WHERE The Los Angeles premiere of Inglourious Basterds
August 11, 2009
5. Angelina JolieWHAT SHE WORE Jolie played up her perfect shape in a black strapless leather dress from Michael Kors
WHERE The Los Angeles premiere of Inglourious Basterds
