Look of the Day
August 10, 2009
1. Leighton MeesterWHAT SHE WORE A playful Louis Vuitton minidress with red patent Brian Atwood shoes and an envelope clutch
WHERE The Teen Choice Awards in Los Angeles
WHY WE LOVE IT Eye-popping stripes made Meester's cute ruffled dress more rocker chick than girlie girl. When wearing a graphic print, keep your accessories simple-bright shoes, a la Meester, add impact without stealing the spotlight.
August 10, 2009
2. Emma RobertsWHAT SHE WORE Roberts gave her beaded Monique Lhuillier dress extra edge with Brian Atwood platform booties
WHERE The Teen Choice Awards in Los Angeles
August 10, 2009
3. Vanessa HudgensWHAT SHE WORE Hudgens accessorized her Christian Dior minidress with purple suede shoes from Brian Atwood and a stingray clutch
WHERE The Teen Choice Awards in Los Angeles
August 10, 2009
4. Hayden PanettiereWHAT SHE WORE Panettiere added diamonds and class Louboutins to her ruched Zac Posen dress.
WHERE The Teen Choice Awards in Los Angeles
August 10, 2009
5. Cameron DiazWHAT SHE WORE Diaz made her formfitting Alexander McQueen sheath pop with bright blue peep-toes
WHERE The Teen Choice Awards in Los Angeles
