WHAT SHE WORE A playful Louis Vuitton minidress with red patent Brian Atwood shoes and an envelope clutchWHERE The Teen Choice Awards in Los AngelesWHY WE LOVE IT Eye-popping stripes made Meester's cute ruffled dress more rocker chick than girlie girl. When wearing a graphic print , keep your accessories simple- bright shoes , a la Meester, add impact without stealing the spotlight.