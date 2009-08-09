Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
August 9, 2009
1. Halle BerryWHAT SHE WORE Dark-wash Gap denim with a black tee and bold accessories
WHERE The Hollywood launch of Gap's 1969 Jean Shop
WHY WE LOVE IT Berry dressed up simple skinny jeans and a henley with a silver belt, a cheetah-print clutch and platform pumps. Upgrade your casual Saturday look in a flash by digging up an under-used evening bag and sexy shoes.
-
August 9, 2009
2. Vanessa HudgensWHAT SHE WORE Hudgens belted a ruffled shirtdress and added gladiator sandals
WHERE Outside MTV's N.Y.C. studios
-
August 9, 2009
3. Christie BrinkleyWHAT SHE WORE Brinkley added a funky bead necklace to her sweeping chiffon Ralph Lauren gown
WHERE A benefit for Southhampton Hospital
-
August 9, 2009
4. Kate HudsonWHAT SHE WORE Hudson accessorized her Alice + Olivia floral maxidress with fringe sandals and silver bangles
WHERE Walking in Manhattan's West Village
-
August 9, 2009
5. Rachel BilsonWHAT SHE WORE Bilson accented her Brian Reyes khaki skirt and plain tee with Giuseppe Zanotti print pumps and a green chain bag
WHERE Going to lunch in West Hollywood
August 9, 20091 of 5
Halle Berry
WHAT SHE WORE Dark-wash Gap denim with a black tee and bold accessories
WHERE The Hollywood launch of Gap's 1969 Jean Shop
WHY WE LOVE IT Berry dressed up simple skinny jeans and a henley with a silver belt, a cheetah-print clutch and platform pumps. Upgrade your casual Saturday look in a flash by digging up an under-used evening bag and sexy shoes.
WHERE The Hollywood launch of Gap's 1969 Jean Shop
WHY WE LOVE IT Berry dressed up simple skinny jeans and a henley with a silver belt, a cheetah-print clutch and platform pumps. Upgrade your casual Saturday look in a flash by digging up an under-used evening bag and sexy shoes.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM