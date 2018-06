WHAT SHE WORE Dark-wash Gap denim with a black tee and bold accessoriesWHERE The Hollywood launch of Gap's 1969 Jean ShopWHY WE LOVE IT Berry dressed up simple skinny jeans and a henley with a silver belt, a cheetah-print clutch and platform pumps. Upgrade your casual Saturday look in a flash by digging up an under-used evening bag and sexy shoes