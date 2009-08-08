Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
August 8, 2009
1. Kelly RipaWHAT SHE WORE Layered tanks over boyfriend trousers
WHERE Picking up her kids from school in N.Y.C.
WHY WE LOVE IT Who needs to match? Ripa chose pieces in muted tones of pink, lavender and navy for an effortlessly chic casual look. Pull together mismatched separates by adding metallic accessories like Ripa's silver necklaces and flip flops.
-
August 8, 2009
2. BeyonceWHAT SHE WORE Beyonce accessorized her plaid romper with a studded belt, oversize hoops and patent platforms
WHERE Strolling in Manhattan
-
August 8, 2009
3. Elle MacphersonWHAT SHE WORE Macpherson added a gold lame shirt to her classic blue jeans
WHERE Leaving LAX airport
-
August 8, 2009
4. RihannaWHAT SHE WORE Rihanna added peep-toe booties to her floral Parker dress
WHERE Outside an N.Y.C. recording studio
-
August 8, 2009
5. Rachel BilsonWHAT SHE WORE Bilson dressed up her cutoffs with a pleated top and metallic sandals
WHERE Walking in Los Angeles
