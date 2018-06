WHAT SHE WORE An Yves Saint Laurent draped chiffon design with an embellished neckline and H. Stern jewelryWHERE The L.A. premiere of G.I. Joe: The Rise of the CobraWHY WE LOVE IT Miller went Old Hollywood glam for her umpteenth premiere in an elegant floor-length gown. Walking in flowing dresses makes you nervous? Try giving the skirt a little kick with each step to keep the hem out from under your feet. Practice makes perfect!