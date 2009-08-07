Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
August 7, 2009
1. Sienna MillerWHAT SHE WORE An Yves Saint Laurent draped chiffon design with an embellished neckline and H. Stern jewelry
WHERE The L.A. premiere of G.I. Joe: The Rise of the Cobra
WHY WE LOVE IT Miller went Old Hollywood glam for her umpteenth premiere in an elegant floor-length gown. Walking in flowing dresses makes you nervous? Try giving the skirt a little kick with each step to keep the hem out from under your feet. Practice makes perfect!
-
August 7, 2009
2. Nicole RichieWHAT SHE WORE Richie topped her little black dress with a floral-print top from Nicole for A Pea in the Pod
WHERE The Beverly Hills launch of Richie's maternity collection with A Pea in the Pod
-
August 7, 2009
3. Demi MooreWHAT SHE WORE Moore accented her gem-bedecked J. Mendel draped dress with a pewter clutch and gray pumps
WHERE The HollyShorts Film Festival in Los Angeles
-
August 7, 2009
4. Kirsten DunstWHAT SHE WORE Dunst accessorized her sweetheart-neckline Miu Miu minidress with patent pumps
WHERE The HollyShorts Film Festival in Los Angeles
-
August 7, 2009
5. Vanessa HudgensWHAT SHE WORE Hudgens added a House of Lavande statement necklace and T-strap sandals to her Georges Hobeika ultra-mini bubble dress
WHERE The L.A. premiere of Bandslam
August 7, 20091 of 5
Sienna Miller
WHAT SHE WORE An Yves Saint Laurent draped chiffon design with an embellished neckline and H. Stern jewelry
WHERE The L.A. premiere of G.I. Joe: The Rise of the Cobra
WHY WE LOVE IT Miller went Old Hollywood glam for her umpteenth premiere in an elegant floor-length gown. Walking in flowing dresses makes you nervous? Try giving the skirt a little kick with each step to keep the hem out from under your feet. Practice makes perfect!
WHERE The L.A. premiere of G.I. Joe: The Rise of the Cobra
WHY WE LOVE IT Miller went Old Hollywood glam for her umpteenth premiere in an elegant floor-length gown. Walking in flowing dresses makes you nervous? Try giving the skirt a little kick with each step to keep the hem out from under your feet. Practice makes perfect!
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM