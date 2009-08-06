Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
August 6, 2009
1. Malin AkermanWHAT SHE WORE An eggplant-hued Alice + Olivia halter dress with an oversize cocktail ring, mini clutch and braided sandals
WHERE At the Supperclub dinner party in Los Angeles
WHY WE LOVE IT Akerman showed off her amazing legs in the ultimate sexy-but-comfy party dress. Choose an A-line halter dress in a slightly longer length for more versatility-you'll be able to add a belt without baring all.
-
August 6, 2009
2. Lake BellWHAT SHE WORE Bell belted a blouson dress with a narrow studded belt and added a snakeskin clutch and cutout lace-ups
WHERE At the Supperclub dinner party in Los Angeles
-
August 6, 2009
3. Shenae GrimesWHAT SHE WORE Grimes added chain-embellished accessories to an off-the-shoulder little black dress
WHERE At the Supperclub dinner party in Los Angeles
-
August 6, 2009
4. Eva Longoria ParkerWHAT SHE WORE Longoria Parker accented her black and white satin dress with a woven clutch and platform mary janes
WHERE Outside her Beso restaurant in Hollywood
-
August 6, 2009
5. Demi MooreWHAT SHE WORE Moore played up her sculptural RM by Roland Mouret with metallic Bally peep-toes and jewelry from Dior
WHERE The Las Vegas premiere of Spread
