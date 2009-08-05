WHAT SHE WORE A single-shoulder emerald dress from Naeem Khan



WHERE The London premiere of The Ugly Truth



WHY WE LOVE IT Heigl went all out for the red carpet in a shimmering paillette-covered design and Jimmy Choo pewter peep-toes. Before buying an embellished piece, check it carefully for missing sequins-repairs are costly and if it's shedding in the shop, it'll do it on the dance floor.