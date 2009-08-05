Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
August 5, 2009
1. Katherine HeiglWHAT SHE WORE A single-shoulder emerald dress from Naeem Khan
WHERE The London premiere of The Ugly Truth
WHY WE LOVE IT Heigl went all out for the red carpet in a shimmering paillette-covered design and Jimmy Choo pewter peep-toes. Before buying an embellished piece, check it carefully for missing sequins-repairs are costly and if it's shedding in the shop, it'll do it on the dance floor.
August 5, 2009
2. Sienna MillerWHAT SHE WORE Miller topped off her brocade Stella McCartney LBD with an elastic cinch belt and towering Louboutin pumps
WHERE Outside the New York Stock Exchange
August 5, 2009
3. Vanessa HudgensWHAT SHE WORE Hudgens accessorized her lace-trimmed Plastic Island dress with a C. Greene necklace and Report Signature shoes
WHERE Visiting MTV's N.Y.C. studios
August 5, 2009
4. Jennifer AnistonWHAT SHE WORE Aniston added Stuart Weitzman sandals to her simple jersey tank dress
WHERE Walking in Manhattan
August 5, 2009
5. Ashlee SimpsonWHAT SHE WORE Simpson dressed up a bright blue romper with strappy sandals and a chain necklace
WHERE The CW, CBS and Showtime press previews in Pasadena, California
