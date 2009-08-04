Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
August 4, 2009
1. Demi MooreWHAT SHE WORE A draped design from Louis Vuitton with bright shoes, Neil Lane jewelry and a simple clutch
WHERE The Los Angeles premiere of Spread
WHY WE LOVE IT Moore skipped basic black and played up her periwinkle dress with multi-hued graffiti peep-toes. Print shoes can be surprisingly versatile-wear a pair with solid-color pieces that pick up one of the pattern's many shades.
-
August 4, 2009
2. January JonesWHAT SHE WORE Jones added black patent Brian Atwood pumps to a navy Andrew Gn dress with a cutout bodice
WHERE The Los Angeles premiere of Mad Men's third season
-
August 4, 2009
3. Penelope CruzWHAT SHE WORE Cruz chose a custom draped goddess gown from Herve L. Leroux
WHERE The Berlin premiere of Broken Embraces
-
August 4, 2009
4. Jessica StroupWHAT SHE WORE Stroup paired a ruffle-embellished Stella McCartney top with Catherine Malandrino tuxedo shorts, gold-trimmed pumps and a Jimmy Choo clutch
WHERE The CBS CW Showtime press tour party in San Marino, California
-
August 4, 2009
5. Sienna MillerWHAT SHE WORE Miller accented her confetti-print Diane von Furstenberg dress with funky T-strap shoes
WHERE At the N.Y.C. studios for the CBS Early Show
August 4, 20091 of 5
