WHAT SHE WORE A striped oxford over an Herve Leger by Max Azria miniskirt, accessorized with brown pumps, a studded bracelet and a chain necklaceWHERE InStyle's Super Saturday 12 shopping benefit in Water Mill, New YorkWHY WE LOVE IT Lively punked out a preppy button-down with an ultra-mini and a candy-hued cuff. Pull together a similar look by choosing a a stretchy skirt and edgy jewelry in the same colors as your striped shirt.