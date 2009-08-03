Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
August 3, 2009
1. Blake LivelyWHAT SHE WORE A striped oxford over an Herve Leger by Max Azria miniskirt, accessorized with brown pumps, a studded bracelet and a chain necklace
WHERE InStyle's Super Saturday 12 shopping benefit in Water Mill, New York
WHY WE LOVE IT Lively punked out a preppy button-down with an ultra-mini and a candy-hued cuff. Pull together a similar look by choosing a a stretchy skirt and edgy jewelry in the same colors as your striped shirt.
2. Sienna MillerWHAT SHE WORE Miller added silver pumps and a delicate necklace to her blouson tank and woven black harem pants
WHERE Out in N.Y.C.
3. Diane KrugerWHAT SHE WORE Kruger accessorized her single-shoulder draped Marchesa dress with sparkling Louboutin pumps, a Roger Vivier minaudiere and a standout opal cuff from House of Lavande
WHERE The Sydney premiere of Inglourious Basterds
4. Freida PintoWHAT SHE WORE Pinto accented an asymmetrical little black dress with a vibrant sequin clutch, a bold cuff and metallic sandals
WHERE A London screening of Slumdog Millionaire
5. Kerry WashingtonWHAT SHE WORE Washington paired a chain-embellished Malandrino top with a full-skirted mini by Whitley Kros
WHERE InStyle's Super Saturday 12 shopping benefit in Water Mill, New York
