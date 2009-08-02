Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
August 2, 2009
1. Jennifer AnistonWHAT SHE WORE Short shorts with a simple gray tee, Stuart Weitzman wedges and a straw hat
WHERE Walking in New York City
WHY WE LOVE IT Aniston played up her bronzed stems with classic khaki shorts and leg-lengthening espadrilles. Choose wedge sandals in a rustic finish to keep your look casual but chic.
2. RihannaWHAT SHE WORE Rihanna topped off a patterned purple one-piece with a straw hat and bejeweled sandals
WHERE Leaving her N.Y.C. hotel
3. Nicky HiltonWHAT SHE WORE Hilton layered a zip-front leather jacket over a studded Express tank dress and added matching studded heels
WHERE The L.A. launch of the Express Txt L8tr campaign
4. Nikki ReedWHAT SHE WORE Twilight's Reed added classic black accessories to her plum chiffon dress
WHERE The L.A. launch of the Express Txt L8tr campaign
5. BeyonceWHAT SHE WORE Beyonce punched up her cuffed shorts and tank with a neon-yellow straw hat and platforms and a pieced bag
WHERE Strolling in Manhattan
