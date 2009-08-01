Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
August 1, 2009
1. Ali LarterWHAT SHE WORE A halter dress and thong sandals with an ivory leather bag
WHERE Shopping in Beverly Hills
WHY WE LOVE IT Larter's ultra-easy sundress is the perfect alternative to worn-to-death cutoffs and tanks. Just maintain your peace of mind on breezy days by wearing full-coverage boy shorts under a floaty, ruffled design.
-
August 1, 2009
2. Katherine HeiglWHAT SHE WORE Heigl topped her PRVCY jeans with a white tank, chocolate-hued accessories and Ferragamo sunglasses
WHERE Walking in Hollywood
-
August 1, 2009
3. Kate MaraWHAT SHE WORE Mara contrasted her blush-pink bubble shorts with a tee and leather motorcycle jacket from Express
WHERE The Express Celebrates TXT L8TR Campaign launch party in Hollywood
-
August 1, 2009
4. RihannaWHAT SHE WORE Rihanna accented her taupe minidress with Azzedine Alaia sandals, an embellished clutch and stacks of oversize bangles
WHERE Strolling in N.Y.C.'s Tribeca neighborhood
-
August 1, 2009
5. Diane KrugerWHAT SHE WORE Kruger added rugged leather sandals to her bright, bow-accented Louis Vuitton minidress
WHERE The Berlin photo call for Inglourious Basterds
August 1, 20091 of 5
Ali Larter
WHAT SHE WORE A halter dress and thong sandals with an ivory leather bag
WHERE Shopping in Beverly Hills
WHY WE LOVE IT Larter's ultra-easy sundress is the perfect alternative to worn-to-death cutoffs and tanks. Just maintain your peace of mind on breezy days by wearing full-coverage boy shorts under a floaty, ruffled design.
WHERE Shopping in Beverly Hills
WHY WE LOVE IT Larter's ultra-easy sundress is the perfect alternative to worn-to-death cutoffs and tanks. Just maintain your peace of mind on breezy days by wearing full-coverage boy shorts under a floaty, ruffled design.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM