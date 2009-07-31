Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
July 31, 2009
1. Penelope CruzWHAT SHE WORE A bright three-piece ensemble from Bottega Veneta
WHERE The London premiere of Broken Embraces
WHY WE LOVE IT After losing her luggage on a flight from Madrid, Cruz relied on the classic suit she had stashed in her carryon. Take a cue from the experienced traveler and pack a wrinkle-resistant, wear-anywhere jersey dress in your on-flight luggage in case of fashion emergency.
July 31, 2009
2. Jennifer LopezWHAT SHE WORE Lopez belted an ivory Grecian gown with a cut-out neckline
WHERE The Rome launch of the J.Lo: Jennifer Lopez for Yamamay collection
July 31, 2009
3. Scarlett JohanssonWHAT SHE WORE Johansson paired a pretty print blouse with a rose-toned skirt and finished the look with peach peep-toes
WHERE A London photo call for The Make Up from Dolce & Gabbana
July 31, 2009
4. Amy AdamsWHAT SHE WORE Adams chose a pansy-print voile gown from Carolina Herrera and VBH clutch
WHERE The N.Y.C. premiere of Julie & Julia
July 31, 2009
5. Cate BlanchettWHAT SHE WORE Blanchett matched her patent sandals to her '70s-inspired scarlet gown and added a triple-strand beaded necklace
WHERE The 50th Anniversary Party of Australian Vogue in Sydney
Penelope Cruz
