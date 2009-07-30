Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
July 30, 2009
1. Gwyneth PaltrowWHAT SHE WORE A Preen minidress with black Giuseppe Zanotti booties
WHERE The Children of the City Champions of Hope benefit gala in New York City
WHY WE LOVE IT Paltrow made the daring cutout design summer-friendly by keeping the rest of her look pared-down. Revive a sparkly holiday dress by wearing sans jewelry and with loose hair and bare legs.
July 30, 2009
2. Claire DanesWHAT SHE WORE Danes selected a ruffled cobalt Sonia Rykiel wrap dress, worn with patent sandals and silver bracelets
WHERE The N.Y.C. premiere of Taking Woodstock
July 30, 2009
3. Chloe SevignyWHAT SHE WORE Sevigny paired buckle boots from her own Opening Ceremony line with a pleated taupe Kimberly Ovitz minidress
WHERE The N.Y.C. launch party for the Blackberry Tour Smartphone
July 30, 2009
4. Amy AdamsWHAT SHE WORE Adams gave her draped red dress from RM by Roland Mouret a vampy touch with cutout Ferragamo heels and Irit Design jewelry
WHERE Outside the N.Y.C. studios of the Late Show with David Letterman
July 30, 2009
5. Rachel BilsonWHAT SHE WORE Bilson layered a structured black jacket from Express over a print tunic and added a chain bag and platforms
WHERE The Express Celebrates TXT L8TR Campaign launch party in Hollywood
